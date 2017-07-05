Aydin Mirzazade: Azerbaijan will increase combat readiness on the frontline

© Report.az

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "By killing civilians, Armenians demonstrated that the country is not interested in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. The occupier country brutally violates the norms of international law. There are rules adopted by the world, war against civilians is a crime".

Aydin Mirzazade, member of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Political Council, Deputy Head of Defense, Security and Anti-corruption Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), told Report.

Commenting on the provocation by Armenians on the frontline, he stated that by firing Azerbaijani settlements, killing civilian population, Armenia reveals its violent policy: "Azerbaijan is not a country as it was in the 1990s. Our country has a high-skilled standing army. Our militaries have high combat readiness. Azerbaijan's military capability makes it possible to give Armenia 10 times more responsiveness. Armenia should wait for response. The Azerbaijani state considers protection of its citizens as the number one task. Alongside with occupying our lands, the enemy considers it an honor to kill our citizens. Armenia will face response measures. The occupying state must feel result of the policy it has pursued".

A.Mirzazade emphasized that the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are responsible for this degree of the problem: "The same attitude towards both sides when evaluating the problem, not naming the occupier country an invader makes Armenia impudent and allows its activity without punishment. Azerbaijan will increase combat readiness on the frontline and prevent Armenian provocation. The international community is also informed about this issue. The international organizations will be requested to comment on the issue".

Notably, as a result of this provocation of Armenia, the residents of the village Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.