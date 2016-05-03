Awarded captain: 'We are now able to observe Armenian positions and trenches' - PHOTO

Tartar. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'I have stricken crushing blows at Armenians while preventing their provocations on the frontline. As a result, I have destroyed 12 military equipment and manpower of Armenians'.

Report was told by the officer of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, fighting on the frontline, Captain Mirdamat Baghirov.

He stated that in addition to preventing Armenian provocations, Azerbaijani army achieved withdrawal of the enemy: 'After crushing blow by Azerbaijani army, Armenians began to flee and retreat. As a result, Azerbaijani army liberated main heights on the direction of Tartar region of the frontline. Currently, we are able to observe Armenian positions and trenches'.

The hero fighter stressed that Armenians mainly fired the settlements located near the frontline: 'It was aimed at creating anxiety and panic among the residents. Of course, Azerbaijani people has again demonstrated its will and support to the army by desire voluntarily serve to the Armed Forces'.

Notably, in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Mirdamat Baghirov has been awarded 3rd degree 'For Service to Motherland' order.