Austria's OSCE office: Violations of ceasefire are unacceptable

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved on basis of talks, violations of the ceasefire are unacceptable. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, stated Austrian OSCE office stated.

"Together with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, we have repeatedly stated that violations of the ceasefire are unacceptable, they undermine the peace process," said Helen Spitzer, the office’s press secretary.

"We fully support the ongoing mediation efforts of co-chairs and refer to their last statement published on June 19. Their ideas for advancing the settlement process fully correspond to our approach as the OSCE chairmanship," statement says.