Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocation of Armenians

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France strongly condemns the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan, as a result of which 2 people, including a young girl, were killed.

Report informs citing the organization, a statement, spread on behalf of the head of the organization Jean-François Mansel, says that the Association condoles the families of dead and wounded as a result of the shelling.

"Direct and deliberate attacks by Armenians on civilians and infrastructure constitute a serious violation of international law and human rights, in particular the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Association regrets that settlement of the conflict is being delayed, and the ongoing status quo can only lead to tragic consequences", statement said.

The Association urges the states concerned to react promptly to the incident and respect the adopted four resolutions of the UN Security Council on the Karabakh conflict.

Notably, on July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.