Association for Polish-Azerbaijani Cooperation joins 'Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform'

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Association for Polish-Azerbaijani Cooperation Witold Olejnik, has joined “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report informs citing the platform's press service, he has made a relevant statement.

“I consider that the peaceful solution as the only possible way to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, it is necessary to implement it within territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. As a European enterprise, we share values and importance of international law, therefore our support for Platform based on official statements and resolutions, that had been made by OSCE Minsk Group, UN Security Council, European Union, Council of Europe and broad international community. For that reason, I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. In addition, I want to note the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict".

He stressed that Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have lived in peace for centuries: "However, the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as the result of unresolved conflict and it is a great disaster. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. We hope that Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace contribute strongly to the establishment of friendly relations between two conflicted nations and as a Chairman I want to assure our support in this endeavor".