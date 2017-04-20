Associate Professor of Belarusian State University joins "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Associate Professor of Political Science Department of the Belarusian State University, PhD Sergei Simanovskiy has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

Report informs, statement says:

“I consider that it is important to peacefully settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. Moreover, I would like to state the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict.

Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have lived in peace. There are many examples for it. I note with regret that the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war as the result of unresolved conflict. It is high time to put an end to the conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. All of us have to live in peace and I believe that peace will be established in South Caucasus.

Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”