Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Sargsyan should have at least been embarrassed

© Report

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Alas, S. Sargsyan is in his character again. As usual, he feels privileged to violate the agreement that was reached during the talks. The deal was that no statements were to be made other than on agreed points. Yet he did just the contrary. Again, he made a promise and then failed to honor it. He should have at least been embarrassed, given the presence of the co-chairs and the OSCE representative. Apparently, he does not want to give up his habit of derailing the talks".

Report informs, Novruz Mammadov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy, Department Chairman posted on his social network page.

"Nevertheless, he is aware and must not forget that the Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's inalienable part and will remain so. Sargsyan's plan will be realized neither in his lifetime, nor during the ones of his successors. His dream will never become a reality, no matter how hard he "wags his tail" to his patrons. Seemingly, he aims to keep the people in Armenia in the state of constant agitation and suffering. Well, let him keep on trying".