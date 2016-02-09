ASIMDER claims, PKK leaders were placed in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is placing the leaders of the terrorist PKK group in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, International Public Association on Combat the Unfounded Allegations of the Armenians (ASIMDER - Uluslararası Asılsız Ermeni İddialarıyla Mücadele Derneği) has claimed.

According to the information, recently in connection with the operations carried out by Turkey against the PKK, the terrorist leaders are transported from the Kandil camp (the Iraqi part of the mountain of the same name) to Nagorno-Karabakh.