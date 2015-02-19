A. Lebedev asked for apologizes from Azerbaijani people

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Artemiy Lebedev, a citizen of the Russian Federation who paid an illegal visit to the occupied regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and violated Law on “State Border” thereby was included into the persona-non-grata list compiled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made a written request to remove his name from the list.

Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In his letter, A. Lebedev, stressed that he was unaware about the procedures on getting formal permission from the relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan prior to the visit in June, 2010 to the occupied territories. Expressing his respect to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, A. Lebedev asked for apologizes from the people of Azerbaijan for his illegal visit to the occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

A.Lebedev added that he would avoid visits to the occupied regions without prior notification of the relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After considering his appeal in accordance with the procedures, A.Lebedev's name name was removed from the persona-non-grata list.