    Armored vehicles battle shooting exercises started in frontline zone

    Armenian tank corps, destroyed in April battles, are also used as targets

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the training plan of the Armed Forces for the year of 2016, training level of tanks and infantry combat vehicles staff is being checked.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    The main objective of the exercises in the frontline proving grounds is to increase fighting skills of the tanks and other armored vehicle units, improve combat skills of the staff as well as increase fighting spirit and moral-psychological condition. In the exercises, conducted in the condition, maximally adapted to the day and night-time war conditions, the units are carrying out armored vehicles practical shootout by fulfilling tasks set forth.

    In order to make a real impression of the enemy's military equipment on the staff, Armenian tank corps, destroyed in April battles, are also used as targets at different distances.


