Armenians wounded Azerbaijani soldier

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Active military servant of Azerbaijani Armed Forces serving on contract, soldier Nasibov Bahruz Sahib slightly wounded from left arm in the fight with enemy.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Wounded soldier was taken to medical institution after first aid. There is no danger for life and he is under control of physicians.

Azerbaijani army fully controls operating condition along the frontline and is always ready resolutely prevent any movement of the enemy, Defense Ministry says.