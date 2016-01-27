Armenians violated ceasefire using mortars

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 112 times within a day, using 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region in Paravakar village, also Agdam, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region took fire from positions located at Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa region, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. Unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from unnamed heights at Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located nearTalish, Gulistan villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Namirli, Shikhlar villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages Fizuli, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 113 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.