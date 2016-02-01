Armenians violated ceasefire using machine guns and grenade cup dischargers

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 100 times in a day from different directions of frontline using machine guns and grenade cup dischargers.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights, in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Vazashen, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 115 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.