Armenians violated ceasefire using heavy and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 146 times in various areas of the frontline, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 mm. mortars, Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkabe village of Ijevan region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Shuraabad Shirvanli Javahirli villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.