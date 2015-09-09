Armenians violated ceasefire on the frontline by using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 119 times within a day by using 60 and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at the unnamed heights in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Giziloba village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shuraabad, Novruzlu, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 169 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.