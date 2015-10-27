Armenians violated ceasefire 99 times in a day

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 99 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the nameless heights of Gazakh region from positions located on the nameless heights of Ijevan region.

In addition, Agdam village of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Also positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Chayli, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Merzili, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region,as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 101 shots on Armenian positions.