Armenians violated ceasefire 83 times within a day

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 83 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Farahli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region and Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region was fired on from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselks region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.