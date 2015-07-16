Armenians violated ceasefire 81 times within a day

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 81 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Jafarli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Azatamut village of Ijevan region and Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Munjuglu, Alibayli and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region were fired on from the positions located Aygepar and Chinari villages and unnamed heights of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.