Armenians violated ceasefire 80 times within a day

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 80 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Farahli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.