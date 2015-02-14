Armenians violated ceasefire on frontline 55 times during a day

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 55 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsky district.

Armenian positions also fired on the position of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Talysh of Goranboy region, Gekarh, Chilyabyurt and Gizil oba of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Shixlar, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Marzili, Shuraabad of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend, settlements of Garakhanbeily , Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly of Fizuli region, Mehdi of Jabrayil region.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of our troops from the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli region.

Retaliatory fire of our armed forces suppressed firing points of enemy.