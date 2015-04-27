Armenians violated ceasefire in various directions of the frontline

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions of the frontline 45 times within a previous day.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shirvanli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

In all cases, the opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.