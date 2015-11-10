Armenians violated ceasefire by using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire totally 92 times in a day from different directions of frontline by using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili, Kemerli, Ferehli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions at Aygepar village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from unnamed heights located at Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagy Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 100 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.