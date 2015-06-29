​Armenians violated ceasefire also during the European Games

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the 1st European Games Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire several times.

Report informs, according to a survey conducted by the Monitoring Group, during the period of June 12-28, the Armenian side violated ceasefire 1478 times.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

