Armenians violated ceasefire again - OFFICIAL INFORMATION

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 mm mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kemerli, Mezem, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Voskepar, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region as well as in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from Aygepar village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay and Julfa regions from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk and Sisian regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 114 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.