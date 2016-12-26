Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.