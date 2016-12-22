Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 35 times in a day, using mortars

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 35 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region and Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and Farahli village of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.