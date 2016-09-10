Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 25 times in a day

© Report.az

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 25 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Chilaburt village of Tartar Garakhanbeyli village of Fizuli, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli regions.