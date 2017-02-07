Armenians violated ceasefire 22 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village and in nameless hills in Qazakh region and in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.