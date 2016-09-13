Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 19 times in a day

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 19 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

MOD declares, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village in Gazakh region and Kokhanabi village in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region.