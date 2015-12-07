Armenians violated ceasefire 99 times

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire in different directions of the frontline 99 times using 60 and 82 mm mortars.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan, Dovekhvillages of Noyemberyan region. Also Agdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. Positions at unnamed heights of Gadabay region underwent fire from unnamed heights at Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh Chilaburt, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 100 shots on Armenian positions.