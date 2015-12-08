 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 98 times in a day

    Considering operational conditions, 104 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on enemy firing points, positions and trenches

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 98 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

    Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 104 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi