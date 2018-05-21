Armenians violated ceasefire 97 times a day

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.