Armenians violated ceasefire 97 times a day

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.