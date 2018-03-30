Armenians violated ceasefire 95 times a day

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.