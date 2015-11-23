Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 94 times in a day from different directions of the front.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, at unnamed heights of Aghdam village of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Garvand, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Gornaboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 99 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.