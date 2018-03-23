Armenians violated ceasefire 93 times a day

© report.az

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 93 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Qazakh region, and in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.