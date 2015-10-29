Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times in a day

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 92 times in a day using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Ashagy Eskipara village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veysalli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region,as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 93 shots on Armenian positions.