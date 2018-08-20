Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times a day

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions