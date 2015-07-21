Armenians violated ceasefire 91 times within a day

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 91 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Kokhanabi and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region were also fired on from the positions located in Aygepar, Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselks region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Tezekend, Qiyamaddinli, Bash Garvand, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Alkhanli, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.