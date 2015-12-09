Armenians violated ceasefire 91 times in a day using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 91 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 and 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kemerli, Ferehli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village of Ijevan region, at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Merzili, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.