Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.