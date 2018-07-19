Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.