Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 8 May. REPROT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.