    Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 9 times throughout the day.

    Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Horadiz and Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region as well as in nameless hills in Goranboy region.

