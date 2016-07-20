Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region as well as from unnamed heights of Goranboy region.