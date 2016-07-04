Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand village as well as from unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.