Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Kemerli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berdavan village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.