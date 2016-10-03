Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 9 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region.