Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 9 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shixlar, Bash Garvend, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region.