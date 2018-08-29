Armenians violated ceasefire 89 times a day using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 89 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Minsitry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.